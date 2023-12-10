Livingston County to mail 600 juror forms

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office was to mail 600 prospective juror forms to area residents on December 8. The forms, received from Circuit Clerk Jane Gann, will cover the term from February to June.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports that the names of prospective jurors are selected through a computer program. This program randomly selects individuals from a list of registered voters and driver’s license holders. In Missouri, the circuit clerk is required to prepare and handle the return of prospective juror forms, while the sheriff’s office is responsible for delivering them.

Recipients of the prospective juror forms are advised to follow the provided instructions and complete the form online if possible. For any questions, individuals can contact the Livingston County Circuit Clerk’s Office at 660-646-8000.