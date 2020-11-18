Livingston County to institute face mask mandate on November 20, 2020

Reddit Share Pin Share 24 Shares

An executive order will go into effect in Livingston County on November 20th establishing the requirement to wear a face mask in certain locations to prevent or limit the spread of COVID-19.

The executive order by the Livingston County Health Center, Chillicothe Mayor Theresa Kelly, and Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas requires all persons at least seven years old to wear face coverings or masks in Livingston County any time they are or will be in contact with others who are not household members.

The declaration defines a face covering or mask as a covering made of cloth, fabric, or other soft or permeable material without holes that covers the nose, mouth, and surrounding areas of the lower face. A covering that hides or obscures the wearer’s eyes or forehead is not considered a face mask.

An employer should make face masks available to assure each employee can wear a face covering or mask at all times any time an employee is required to wear a face-covering pursuant to the declaration.

All public facilities and businesses are required to post a sign at all entrances that face-coverings or masks are required to be worn inside the facilities or businesses.

There are some exceptions to the requirement of wearing a face covering or mask, including while outdoors or while exercising indoors when able to maintain a distance of at least six feet from others, while at home and exclusively in the presence of household members, and in a family’s personal vehicle among other exceptions.

The Livingston County Health Center and public officials will monitor the situation and re-evaluate it at the beginning of 2021.

Contact the Chillicothe City Hall for more information about the mask requirement in Livingston County going into effect on November 20th at 646-1877.

Health officials in Chillicothe have provided this list of Frequently Asked Questions to assist with providing answers to questions that residents may have.

(Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash)

