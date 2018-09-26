Livingston County Steam and Gas Association’s Old-Time Harvest Days to kick off Friday

Friday, September 28 is Kids’ Day at the Livingston County Steam and Gas Association’s 32nd Annual Old-Time Harvest Days.

Tractors will be on display at the Livingston County Fairgrounds in Chillicothe with the featured tractor a Cub Farmall.

There will be a cultivator contest, family-oriented exhibits and demonstrations, and other various activities.

Food stands and concessions will also be available with donations accepted for admission.

The Livingston County Steam and Gas Association’s 32nd Annual Old-Time Harvest Days at the Livingston County Fairgrounds in Chillicothe continues Saturday with activities to begin with an apron/kitchen show at 10 o’clock.

A pedal pull for all ages is at 10:30 and a quilt show starts at 11 o’clock. The Parade of Power begins at 1 o’clock. A wood carving show is at 2 o’clock with the tractor rodeo scheduled to begin at 3 o’clock.

The North 65 Band performs at 7 o’clock Saturday night.

There will also be a tractor display, judging of the cultivator contest, family-oriented exhibits and demonstrations, other various activities, food stands, and vendors.

The final day for the Livingston County Steam and Gas Association’s 32nd Annual Old-Time Harvest Days at the Livingston County Fairgrounds in Chillicothe will be Sunday.

A church service will be held at 9 o’clock Sunday morning, then a quilt raffle will take place at noon.

There will also be tractors on display, family-oriented exhibits and demonstrations, various other activities, food stands, and concessions.

Donations will be accepted for admission.