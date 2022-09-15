Livingston County Steam and Gas Association to host “Old-Time Harvest Days” next week

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Livingston County Steam and Gas Association will start its Old-Time Harvest Days next week. The 35th annual event will be at the Livingston County Fairgrounds of Chillicothe September 23rd through 25th.

A contest will be held for pre-1960 toys of all kinds. Cash prizes will be awarded for most original, most unique, and the judges’ favorite.

The Old-Time Harvest Days will include antique tractors, machinery, cars, and trucks. There will also be corn shelling and grinding, rug weaving, steam engines, stationary baling, apple cider and butter making, a sawmill, threshing, butter churning, rope making, and blacksmithing. A food stand and camping will be available.

That Friday will be Kids Day from 8 to 3 o’clock. The day will include a VFW program and a bee show. The Stanley Steamers Band will perform at 7 o’clock.

That Saturday will include a pedal pull and a quilt show. The Parade of Power will be at 1 o’clock.

That Sunday will include a church service at 9 o’clock in the morning and a quilt raffle at noon.

No drugs or alcohol will be allowed. Admission is free September 23rd through 25th, but donations will be accepted.

Contact Livingston County Steam and Gas Association President Mike Williams for more information at 660-359-7333. More information on the quilt show, camping, and vendors can be obtained by contacting Marie Hinnen at 660-752-6499.