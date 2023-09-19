Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam targeting offender registry residents

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Sergeant Dustin Woelfle of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning to residents about a new scam that specifically targets individuals on the offender registry.

The Scam

Who: Scammers posing as Livingston County Sheriff’s Office personnel

Target: Residents listed on the offender registry

Threat: Charging large sums of money unless residents submit to DNA and other testing at the sheriff’s office

Sgt. Woelfle notes that these fraudulent callers are contacting residents and falsely claiming to be from the sheriff’s office. The callers are allegedly threatening to charge large amounts of money unless the residents come to the sheriff’s office and submit to DNA and other testing.

Woelfle advises residents to disregard any calls of this nature.

While this warning is specific to Livingston County, residents of other counties should also be vigilant, as scammers often operate across county lines.

If you have been targeted by this scam, you are urged to contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 660-646-2121 or your local law enforcement agency.

Related