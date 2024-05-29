Livingston County Sheriff’s May 16-24 incident and arrest summary

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has released its latest report detailing various incidents, arrests, and citations from May 16 to May 24, 2024. This summary provides an overview of the law enforcement activities conducted in the region, highlighting investigations, arrests, and traffic citations.
Incident Reports:
- May 16: Investigated a violation of an order of protection in Chillicothe. The report will be forwarded to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges.
- May 19: Addressed property damage in the area of LIV 419 and LIV 420. The issue was resolved after speaking with the suspected party, and an incident report was filed.
- May 20: Concluded an investigation into illegal dumping at the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities Burn Site. An agreement was reached between the involved parties, with no further issues.
- May 23: Investigated another case of illegal dumping at the C.M.U. burn site. The matter was resolved by the involved parties without pending criminal charges, and a report was filed.
- May 24: Received two reports of potential harassment in the 400 block of N. Main in Ludlow. Investigations are ongoing.
Arrests:
- May 17: Arrested Joshua Caudill, 36, of Wheeling on a Livingston County Arrest Warrant for failing to obey the judge’s orders (Case # 23LV-CR00412-01) on an original charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. He was transported to Caldwell County Detention Center on a no bond warrant.
- May 17: Arrested Darrell Page Jr., 35, of Wheeling for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license (second offense) on State Highway B near U.S. Highway 36. He was processed and released on a traffic summons.
- May 18: Arrested Terry Nichols Sr., 60, of Chillicothe for felony driving while revoked on LIV 261 near State Highway K in Chula. He was processed and released on a summons to appear in Livingston County Court.
- May 18: Arrested Christopher Vaughn, 41, of Mooresville on a Livingston County arrest warrant (Case # 24LV-CR00093) for failing to appear on a no insurance charge in the 1100 block of Cherry Street. He posted a $200 cash bond and was released with a new court date.
- May 18: Arrested Terry Palmer, 52, of Braymer, for driving while intoxicated on State Highway C just south of U.S. Highway 36. He was processed and released on a summons.
- May 24: Served two Livingston County Arrest Warrants on Terry Nichols Sr., 60, of Chillicothe for failing to obey a judge’s orders on charges of persistent offender and driving while revoked. He turned himself in and was released after posting a combined $15,000 bond.
Citations:
- May 22: John Coats, 52, of Kansas, was issued a citation for traveling 90 MPH in a 65 MPH zone on U.S. Highway 36 near LIV 267.