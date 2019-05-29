Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputy attends training in Jefferson City

Deputy Terry Wilson Livingston County Sheriff's Department

A deputy with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office attended the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy’s Emergency Vehicle Operations Course last week.

Sheriff Steve Cox says the training Deputy Terry Wilson attended “provides skills for everyday driving” and involves classroom and actual experiences of driving at high speeds on various roads and in various conditions.

The class enhances officers “abilities to operate patrol vehicles in all situations in order to minimize an accident and help protect the public, officer, and suspect.”

