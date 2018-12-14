Livingston County Sheriff’s Department to offer free Christmas gift for those in need

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for people in need of providing Christmas gifts for their children or grandchildren.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports his office has gently used or new unwrapped small toys and stuffed animals that could be used as small gifts or stocking stuffers. Someone wanting or needing the free gifts should be a resident of Livingston County and come to the sheriff’s office without children December 18th and 19th from 9 o’clock in the morning and 4 o’clock in the afternoon.

Recipients can pick out two toys and two stuffed animals for each child while supplies last.