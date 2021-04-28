Livingston County Sheriff’s Department temporarily halts some services in preparation for move

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department has temporarily halted some administrative services as it prepares to move into the south part of the Chillicothe Police Department building.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports his office will not handle any concealed carry permits or renewals, other fingerprinting, and several other administrative services until May 17th.

The public is asked to call the sheriff’s office to schedule appointments on May 17th at 660-646-0515.

Cox and Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples reported on Tuesday that the goal date for the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office moving is May 10th.

