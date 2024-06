Share To Your Social Network

Sergeant Dustin Woelfle with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reported that “all is well” following a water rescue on Friday afternoon, May 31st. Boaters were reportedly stuck on a log at the Indian Creek Lake in the Poosey Conservation Area.

Livingston County Deputy Jennifer Plummer assisted Missouri Department of Conservation Agent Caleb Pryor with the rescue effort. The names of the boaters were not released.

(Photo courtesy Livingston County Sheriff’s Department)

Related