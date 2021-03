Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department recently received court orders to cause the following detainees to be transferred to the Missouri Department of Corrections to serve a sentence or attend a treatment program:

Shannon Buss, 40, Chillicothe Forgery – 4 years DOC – ITP program. Joseph Vargas, 22, Chillicothe Possession Controlled Substance – 3 years DOC. William Flowers, 31, Chillicothe Fail to Register as Sex Offender -3 years DOC.

