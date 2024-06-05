Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports on recent incidents, arrests and citations

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) has released information on recent incident reports, arrests, and citations. These reports detail responses to various disturbances and medical calls, as well as multiple traffic-related arrests and citations.
Incident Reports:
- May 22: LCSO responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of Market Street in Utica. The investigation revealed no criminal activity, and a report was filed for records.
- May 24, 25, 28: LCSO responded to medical calls in the 1000 block of Missouri Highway 190 to assist EMS. Reports were taken to provide individuals with additional resources for ongoing issues.
- May 29: LCSO responded to a possible theft in progress in the 200 block of North Sherman Street in Wheeling, in conjunction with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. This resulted in an arrest by MSHP for DWI.
Arrests:
- May 30: Deputy arrested Drake Clapp, 19, of Liberty, for traveling 91 MPH in a 65 MPH zone on U.S. Highway 36 near LIV 255. Clapp posted a $250 cash bond and was released with a Livingston County Court date.
- June 2: Deputy arrested Patrick Lovelace, 62, of Las Vegas, for traveling 92 MPH in a 65 MPH zone on U.S. Highway 36 near LIV 261. Lovelace posted a $250 cash bond and was released on summons.
- June 3: Deputy arrested Billy Hatfield, 37, of Chillicothe, on a Livingston County Arrest Warrant (Case #24LV-CR00178) for failing to obey judge’s orders on possession of controlled substance charges. Hatfield was arrested in the 400 block of Jackson Street in Chillicothe and transported to Caldwell County Detention Center instead of a $10,000 cash-only bond.
Citations:
- May 24: Kayleigh Streett, 19, of Trenton, received a citation for traveling 91 MPH in a 60 MPH zone on U.S. Highway 65 at Park Lane.
- May 28: Jimmy Richey, 73, of Jamesport, received a citation for changing lanes unsafely on U.S. Highway 65 near LIV 410.
- May 28: Steven Doss, 40, of Laclede, received a citation for traveling 88 MPH in a 65 MPH zone on U.S. Highway 36 near LIV 249.
- May 31: Caitlin Claypole, 19, of Richmond, received a citation for traveling 88 MPH in a 65 MPH zone on U.S. Highway 36 near LIV 233.
- May 31: Robert Anderson, 43, of Illinois, received a citation for traveling 89 MPH in a 65 MPH zone on U.S. Highway 36 near LIV 405.
- June 3: Jemiriye Fakunle, 41, of Illinois, received a citation for traveling 85 MPH in a 65 MPH zone on U.S. Highway 36 near LIV 255.
Currently, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has 61 individuals in custody.