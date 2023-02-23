Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports on recent incidents and investigations

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department has released information on recent investigations and incidents.

Sheriff Steve Cox says a report is being submitted to the prosecuting attorney for consideration of an animal neglect or abuse charge on dog owners after the sheriff’s office responded to the 21000 block of Third Street in Dawn on February 14th.

The outside temperature was 48 degrees at the time, and there had been a mist or light rain periodically throughout the day. A dog had allegedly been observed tied outside of an apartment with no shelter. The dog also appeared wet and cold. Two individuals in the apartment claimed ownership. They reportedly said it was a dog with fur, the dog gets muddy, and the dog stayed outside to not track mud or dirt inside. An owner took the dog inside while allegedly cussing the officer.

Two individuals were arrested after a vehicle stop on Highway 36 on February 20th.

Cox reports the driver, 45-year-old Timothy Adam Stanley of Sumner, was arrested for alleged felonies involving the possession of methamphetamine and methamphetamine distribution equipment, a stolen license plate, a small amount of ammunition, and 13 stolen vehicle and heavy equipment batteries from Chariton County. Online court information shows Stanley was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $5,000 cash only, with no surety. Conditions include a drug patch. He is next scheduled for court on March 1st.

The back seat passenger, 33-year-old Mary Lynn Fagan of Excelsior Springs, was arrested on a felony Chariton County arrest warrant for alleged resisting arrest. She was turned over to the Chariton County sheriff.

A deputy observed a car with a headlamp out that had truck license plates. The vehicle stopped on Business 36 in Chillicothe. The deputy learned the plates had been reported as stolen, and a Chillicothe Police officer assisted. The sheriff says an investigation revealed the driver was in possession of the items previously mentioned.

