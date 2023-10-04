Livingston County Sheriff’s Department releases detailed report on incidents, investigations and arrests for September 2023

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Livingston County Sheriff, Steve Cox, has released a report on incidents, arrests, and investigations for September 2023. Listed below are details of the activity.

On September 12, LCSO began an investigation into a sex offender failing to register as required in Livingston County. We have been unable to contact the suspect, and a report has been submitted to the prosecuting attorney for consideration.

On September 19, a registered sex offender fell victim to a phone scam in which a person claimed to be a deputy sheriff and demanded $1,000 to be sent immediately through retailer cards; otherwise, a violation would result in an arrest. This was identified as a scam, and there is a slim chance of identifying the caller.

On September 22 at 8:45 p.m., LCSO began an investigation into a report of a suicidal individual possibly armed with firearms. The investigation revealed that the couple was separating and the reported suicidal individual showed no signs of such intentions. No evidence of self-harm or harm to others was found. A CIT report was completed, and services were offered.

On September 24, LCSO investigated a dog bite incident in Utica. The Livingston County Health Center was informed as required.

On September 25 at 5:59 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on the 100 block of N. 5th Street in Wheeling. After interviewing all parties, no evidence of a criminal violation was found.

On September 27 at 6:17 p.m., LCSO responded to Mooresville where a juvenile was bitten by a neighbor’s dog. The bite caused bruising but did not puncture the skin. The information was submitted to the Livingston County Health Center.

On October 1, LCSO investigated a report of dogs being abandoned in Wheeling. The case file indicates the caller provided a license plate of a vehicle they believed might have abandoned the dogs. However, when the driver of the vehicle was contacted, there was no evidence of dogs having been in the vehicle. The driver stated the dogs were already there when they pulled over to make a phone call.

Arrests:

On September 18, a deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 65 south of Chillicothe and subsequently arrested Gage Steven Hughes, 21, Chillicothe on a Caldwell County arrest warrant #22CL-Cr00333 for an alleged probation violation relating to a class C misdemeanor for littering. Mr. Hughes posted a $500 bond at the LEC and was released with a new court date.

On September 19 at 8:25 p.m., an LCSO deputy stopped a vehicle on Fair Street after recognizing a male driver known to have an invalid license. The driver, Esteban Acosta Ospina, 30, Chillicothe, was arrested for allegedly driving while revoked and was released after processing at the LEC.

On September 20 at 9:55 a.m., LCSO arrested Tyler James Ray Sheeler, 30, Chillicothe at the Livingston County Courthouse on a Livingston County warrant #23LV-CR00251 for allegedly failing to obey a judge’s order on a class D felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. Mr. Sheeler was transferred to the Caldwell County Detention Center in lieu of bond.

On September 21 at 3:43 a.m., a deputy stopped a vehicle for traveling 81 in a 65 on Highway 36 and subsequently arrested Nicholas Martin-Gaspar, 30, Texas for allegedly driving without a valid license and excessive speed. The suspect was processed at the LEC and released.

On September 21 at 3:18 p.m., LCSO arrested William Russell Helm Jr., 47, in the 500 block of Grandview on a Livingston County arrest warrant #23LV-CR00431 for an alleged felony failure to register as a sex offender. Mr. Helm was processed at the LEC and released on bond.

On September 21 at 4:35 p.m., the chief deputy stopped a vehicle for traveling 80 in a 65 on Highway 36 near LIV 259. The stop resulted in the arrest of Cameron Anthony Boomer, 19, Independence for allegedly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, an expired December 2022 license plate, no auto insurance, and for the speed violation. Mr. Boomer was processed at the LEC and released on summons.

On September 22 at 12:28 a.m., a deputy stopped a vehicle for a tail lamp out and an expired license plate, leading to the arrest of Claude Eugene Mathews 4th, 31, Chillicothe for allegedly driving without a valid license and having no auto insurance for the 2nd offense. Mr. Mathews was processed at the LEC and released on summons.

On September 27, LCSO arrested Gary Alvin Johnson, 64, Chillicothe on a Livingston County arrest warrant #23LV-CR00276 for an alleged failure to obey a judge’s order on a class D felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. Mr. Johnson was later transferred to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

On September 30 at 5:30 p.m., a deputy stopped a speeding motorcycle on Highway 36 and LIV 255, leading to the arrest of Travis J. Vanoverbeke, 48, South Dakota for traveling 91 in a 65 zone. Mr. Vanoverbeke was processed and released with a summons after posting a $250 bond.

On September 30 at 9:45 p.m., a deputy stopped a vehicle on Highway 36 near LIV 255 for going 85 in a 65 zone. The stop led to the arrest of Abner Marquez, 19, Omaha, NE for a speeding violation and for driving without a valid license. Mr. Marquez was processed at the LEC and released on summons.

On October 2 at 12:05 a.m., a deputy stopped a vehicle near Polk and Fair Streets because the license plate did not match the vehicle. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Marquay R. Marshall, 28, Chillicothe for allegedly driving without a valid license and displaying/possessing license plates of another person. The plates were seized, and the vehicle was towed, while Mr. Marshall was taken to the Law Enforcement Center for processing and later released on summons.

Citations:

On September 19 at 6:20 p.m., a Mooresville driver was stopped on Highway 36 near LIV 415 for going 78 in a 65 zone and was issued citations for speeding and having an expired driver’s license.

On September 20 at 4:00 a.m., an Ohio driver was cited for going 81 in a 65 zone on Highway 36 near Mooresville.

On September 21 at 5:30 a.m., a Missouri driver was cited for going 74 in a 55 on Highway 190 and LIV 235.

On September 22 at 12:55 p.m., a Chillicothe driver was cited for lacking auto insurance during a stop at Highway 190 and LIV 233.

On September 22 at 3:02 a.m., a Michigan driver was cited for going 84 in a 65 zone on Highway 36 and LIV 255.

On September 22 at 5:00 a.m., a California driver was cited for traveling 87 in a 65 zone on Highway 36 and LIV 257.

On September 27 at 1:45 p.m., a Kansas City driver was cited for going 80 in a 65 zone on Highway 36 at LIV 269.

On September 28 at 6:10 a.m., a Kansas driver was cited for going 82 in a 65 zone on Highway 36 and LIV 255.

On September 29 at 1:30 a.m., a Chillicothe driver was cited for lacking auto insurance during a stop at Jackson and Polk Street.

On September 30 at 5:15 a.m., a Chillicothe driver was cited for going 74 in a 55 zone on Highway 190 and LIV 235.

Additional Information

On September 13, LCSO picked up two female detainees at the Missouri Department of Corrections in Vandalia and transported them to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. Mary Green was picked up on a Livingston County arrest warrant for an alleged probation violation related to tampering with a motor vehicle charge. Felicia Martin was picked up on a writ to appear in court on a felony harassment allegation.

The weekend of September 15, 16, and 17 was extremely slow for the LCSO. We managed to serve a few papers, conduct numerous property and business checks, and were summoned to assist the Carroll County Sheriff in a domestic violence incident in Hale.

Deputy Jennifer Plummer had the honor of leading the Chula Parade recently.

On September 21, LCSO transported Kimberly Brandes, Felicia Martin, and Tamashya Foster to the Missouri Department of Corrections in Vandalia. We are billing the State of Missouri $471.05 for cost recoupment.

For several days last week, the LCSO was occupied guarding a detainee 24 hours a day in a Kansas City-area hospital.

LCSO has continued its diligence in investigating criminal cases and fugitive information. Additionally, we’ve assisted multiple other agencies with a variety of issues and helped numerous motorists and individuals on the roads.

Over the last quarter, LCSO averaged 41 detainees in custody per day.

Currently, LCSO has 39 detainees in custody.

