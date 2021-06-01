Livingston County Sheriff’s Department receives six breath testing instruments

Local News June 1, 2021
Livingston County Sheriff Website
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department has been awarded six preliminary breath testing instruments from a grant application to the Missouri Department of Transportation Highway Safety and Traffic Division.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports the preliminary breath testing instruments are assigned to road patrol deputy sheriffs to assist with driving while intoxicated investigations and can be “a vital tool” with enforcement.

Chief Deputy Michael Claypole was the grant author.

Cox says the sheriff’s office also usually receives several thousand dollars in grant money each year, which can only be used for deputy sheriff overtime to work assigned traffic safety projects.

