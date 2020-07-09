Livingston County Sheriff’s Department partners with residents to give away bicycles

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office announces it has partnered with residents to give away 10 new bicycles through a contest. Young residents who live in Livingston County may enter in their respective age groups.

Four bicycles will be given away July 17th: one for a boy and one for a girl from two to four years old as well as one for a boy and one for a girl five or six years old. Children can color a picture of a law enforcement K-9 available via a link on livcoso.org or at the sheriff’s office in Chillicothe. The pictures should be submitted by the afternoon of July 15th at 4 o’clock.

Four bicycles will be given away July 24th: one for a boy and one for a girl seven or eight years old as well as one for a boy and one for a girl nine through 12 years old. Children in these age groups can draw a picture of something to do with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and write what they would do if they were a sheriff or deputy. The drawings should be submitted by the afternoon of July 22nd at 4 o’clock.

Two bicycles will be given away July 31st: one for a boy and one for a girl 13 to 15 years old. Participants in this group can provide up to a 100 word document on how law enforcement can better help them. The documents should be submitted by the afternoon of July 29th at 4 o’clock.

A participant’s name and age should be included as well as a parent phone number on each entry. The entries can be dropped off at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office or emailed to Captain Sindy Thomas at sthomas@livcoso.org.

A group of sheriff’s office employees will select the winners of the bicycles based on the quality and content of the submissions. The families of sheriff’s office employees are not eligible to enter the contest.

Sheriff Steve Cox adds his office still has coloring books, crayons, and other items to give away to young people. They are available when the lobby is open.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares