Livingston County Sheriff’s Department obtains new breath testing equipment

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office was in need of Preliminary Breath Testing instruments for officers to use in the field during drunk driving investigations and when they deal with any underage people who are suspected to have been drinking.

Livingston County Deputy Jordan Williams has obtained a grant from the United States Deputy Sheriffs’ Association. The sheriff’s office received two new Intoxilyzer instruments. Both came calibrated and ready to use at no cost to Livingston County. These instruments normally cost law enforcement agencies $510 each.

