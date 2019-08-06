Livingston County Sheriff’s Department investigates unattended death

Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of an unattended death on Sunday, August 4th, 2019.

Deputies responded to a residence in Chula about 10:45 am on Sunday morning. Upon arrival, deputies discovered an adult male inside the residence, however, the residence was locked and secured at the time of death. After gaining entry, a preliminary investigation, which included a written note from the deceased, suggests the death was a suicide. No other information was provided by authorities.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Livingston County Coroner.