Livingston County Sheriff’s Department investigates unattended death

Local News August 6, 2019August 6, 2019 KTTN News
Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of an unattended death on Sunday, August 4th, 2019.

Deputies responded to a residence in Chula about 10:45 am on Sunday morning.  Upon arrival, deputies discovered an adult male inside the residence, however, the residence was locked and secured at the time of death. After gaining entry, a preliminary investigation, which included a written note from the deceased, suggests the death was a suicide.  No other information was provided by authorities. 

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Livingston County Coroner.

