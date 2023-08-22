Livingston County Sheriff’s Department investigates possible school threat made on social media

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox announced that his office, along with other agencies, investigated a potential school threat allegedly made on social media this past Saturday.

Cox revealed that the investigation led to interviews with a juvenile and their parents, the seizure of suspected evidence, and involvement from the juvenile office. The Chillicothe school administration was also notified.

According to Cox, the preliminary findings indicate no legitimate intent to harm any specific individuals or the public at large. The sheriff noted that the juvenile in question had allegedly posted a photo and was reportedly “joking” with a friend who had received information via social media.

The Livingston County Juvenile Officer did not take anyone into detention or custody, Cox said. All parties have been interviewed, and any further “administrative action” will be handled by Chillicothe School officials.

While the investigation is ongoing, Cox stated that the juvenile office would handle any court-related matters.

Sheriff Cox commended all officers involved for their excellent work in investigating the potential threat. He also expressed gratitude on behalf of law enforcement that the parents cooperated and assisted in the investigation. Agencies involved in the inquiry included the Chillicothe Police, Chillicothe School Resource Officer, the Missouri Information Analysis Center, and the FBI.

