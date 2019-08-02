Livingston County Sheriff’s Department investigates incident in Avalon

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has released information about recent incidents.

One incident started with an investigation on a possible burglary in the Avalon area on July 23rd. Sheriff Steve Cox reports the suspect vehicle was seen pulling on to private property near a building or buildings without headlamps about 3:30 in the morning. The property owner allegedly approached the suspect who claimed he wanted to check the oil in his pickup and left the scene.

Deputy Nicholas Leadbetter and Zaki assisted authorities in Grundy County with the arrest of a fugitive July 25th. Information collected during that investigation lead the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office to interview someone in Mercer County Monday, July 29th who was under arrest on a different matter.

The man reportedly admitted it was his vehicle and himself on the property in question, denied planning a burglary, and was issued citations to appear in Livingston County Circuit Court for alleged driving without headlights, driving while suspended, and first-degree trespassing.

The suspected passenger was identified, but that person has not been located and is a fugitive from law enforcement in another county. The investigation continues with potential additional charges.