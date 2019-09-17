Livingston County Sheriff’s Department completes investigation

Among recent reports from the Livingston County Sheriff, officers learned on September 12th that a chainsaw stolen in 2018 was located in Grundy County. Livingston County officials are working with Grundy County authorities in collecting additional information about this case.

The sheriff reported Grundy County authorities have arrested 23-year-old Tristan Marie Greer on a Livingston County felony warrant for alleged Robbery in the 2nd degree last year. The sheriff reported Ms. Greer has been a fugitive since April 2018. Online court information shows her with a Laredo address. Bond on the Livingston County charge was set at $20,000 cash.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department completed a fugitive investigation in the 1000 block of Fair Street. Chillicothe Police assisted. Officers arrested 35-year-old Steven Eugene Doss of St. Joseph on a Missouri Parole warrant for an original offense of Domestic Assault in the 2nd degree. Doss was transferred to the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail. Sheriff Steve Cox said Doss was to be returned to the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares