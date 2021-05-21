Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports his office investigated a social media incident in which a local resident’s account was hacked, and information was sent to others about getting money for acknowledging a message. Another resident was scammed out of $200 from the activity, as money was transferred online.

Cox says the local resident whose social media account was hacked had nothing to do with the scam. That person was unaware of the account being hacked at the time.

The sheriff notes the people responsible for the crime are most likely overseas and outside of the prosecution in the United States.

Residents are advised to be cautious when receiving notices online or on social media.

Related