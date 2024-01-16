Livingston County Sheriff warns of Medicare card scam

Share To Your Social Network

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents about a Medicare card scam.

Sergeant Dustin Woelfle reports that the office received a report from a resident on Monday morning, January 15th, about a suspicious call. The caller, who reportedly had a foreign accent, inquired whether the resident had received a new Medicare card in the mail. Sergeant Woelfle commended the resident for taking appropriate measures by questioning the caller, who subsequently disconnected the call.

The Sheriff’s Office advises residents to avoid disclosing personal information over the phone to unfamiliar individuals. It’s crucial to remain vigilant against such fraudulent activities.

