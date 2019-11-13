Livingston County Sheriff undertakes investigation into stolen firearms

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports his office began an investigation of a theft of several firearms and other items from a parked vehicle near Mooresville sometime during the night of November 7th into the morning of November 8th.

Items reported as stolen include a Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun with a duck emblem on the buttstock and “Whitetails Unlimited” engraved under the ejection port, a Winchester 30-30 rifle with side scope, a Remington .22 rifle with airsoft scope and multiple clips, a black and white PSC bow with four-pin sights, and a blue Chromebook.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 660-646-0515 or dispatch at 660-646-2121.

