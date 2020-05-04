Livingston County Sheriff to open office to the public

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office will be opening its lobby to the public on May 18th.

Sheriff Steve Cox said the office will not be fingerprinting for the public, applicants, new concealed carry permits, or other civilian fingerprint requests until a date yet to be determined.

Cox said the office will accepting appointments for concealed carry renewals beginning May 18th.

Registered sex offenders are to begin reporting to the office on June 1st of this year with mail-in procedures applying through May. The sheriff’s office can be reached by telephone or through its website.

Cox said people who are ill, have a fever or been exposed to anyone possibly having COVID-19 within the previous 14 days should not go to the sheriff’s office, but instead, should telephone the office at 660-646-0515.

