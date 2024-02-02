Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox set to retire this year

Share To Your Social Network

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox has announced his retirement, effective at the end of this year. Cox, who is currently in his 24th year as sheriff, expressed his anticipation in “Spending uninterrupted time with my family and friends and taking the next steps forward with life.”

With nearly four decades of service in law enforcement within the community, Cox will soon embark on his 40th year. His tenure has been marked by dedication and a commitment to the safety and security of Livingston County.

Cox shared his pride in the team he’s leaving behind, stating, “I am very proud and confident in leaving the county with very well-trained, committed, and outstanding employees at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office who are capable and competent.”

His announcement marks the end of a significant era for Livingston County, highlighting a career dedicated to public service and community safety.

