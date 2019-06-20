Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports on traffic enforcement

Livingston County Sheriff

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports several citations and warnings were handed out during traffic enforcement efforts funded by a traffic enforcement grant.

Ten speeding citations were issued on Sunday and four speeding citations were issued Tuesday. In addition, a driver was accused of failing to register a motor vehicle annually, operating a motorcycle without endorsement, and failure to wear approved headgear. A driver was also cited for driving while suspended or revoked.

Officers were assigned to look for aggressive or careless drivers, significant speeding, and drugged or drunk driving.

