Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports on traffic enforcement

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports several citations and warnings were handed out during traffic enforcement efforts funded by a traffic enforcement grant.

Ten speeding citations were issued on Sunday and four speeding citations were issued Tuesday. In addition, a driver was accused of failing to register a motor vehicle annually, operating a motorcycle without endorsement, and failure to wear approved headgear. A driver was also cited for driving while suspended or revoked.

Officers were assigned to look for aggressive or careless drivers, significant speeding, and drugged or drunk driving.