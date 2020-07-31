The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has released information concerning recent investigations and incidents.

Investigation continues by multiple agencies in reference to auto thefts of pickup trucks in northern Missouri. Two-Saint Joseph men were arrested including 36-year-old Nicholas Glen Newton has been charged with the felonies of tampering with a motor vehicle—first degree and possession of a controlled substance. He is next scheduled for court in Livingston County on August 12th. Thirty-three-year-old Ron Michael Harris has been charged with tampering with a motor vehicle—first degree and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Sheriff Steve Cox notes Harris was also arrested on a parole warrant. He was transferred to the Department of Corrections.

Cox reports the sheriff’s office assisted the Highway Patrol and Chillicothe Police on a dispatched sighting of a stolen pickup in a business parking lot in the southern part of Chillicothe July 21st. He says the Patrol and sheriff found a suspect changing a tire on a newer diesel pickup reported stolen from Chariton County. The suspect allegedly got into the truck and refused to comply with requests to show himself and his hands. He was finally removed at gunpoint. Officers noted there was an empty holster and ammunition beside the suspect, however, no handgun was found.

Cox says a second newer pickup was parked behind the stolen vehicle. Officers learned a second suspect had gone out the front door of the business and was stopped by the Chillicothe Police. That person was arrested because the truck was reportedly stolen from another county.

Investigation showed a third pickup had been stolen in Carroll County, was involved in an accident, and left the scene.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office received a report Thursday, July 30th of a scam involving money. Cox reports a local resident was conned into believing a friend in another state needed the resident’s banking information, so the friend’s grandmother could send some money. He explains the victim had fraudulent checks in the amount of about $800 deposited into an account, withdrew $700, purchased Amazon and iTunes gift cards, and sent the cards and information to the scammer. The bank account has been closed, but Cox says there is little to no chance the person’s money will be recovered.

