Livingston County Sheriff seeks tips to identify driver

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in identifying the driver of a pickup truck who allegedly fled from a deputy at a high rate of speed.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports a deputy attempted to stop the pickup for a traffic violation on U. S. Highway 65 in the south part of Livingston County when the suspect vehicle turned onto Route Z going well over 100 miles per hour. The sheriff’s office terminated the chase and investigation continues on identifying the driver. The deputy and says the incident was handled well, was within the sheriff’s office’s vehicle policy and was properly terminated.

Cox notes that the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has been involved in multiple pursuits for various reasons this year and says individuals who make the decision to run from law enforcement risk creating significant and long-term criminal liability for themselves, and they also risk injuring or killing innocent persons. The sheriff’s office has no tolerance for those who intentionally endanger others on roads.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to call the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 660-646-0515, submit a tip on the department website, or send a message via Facebook.

Like this: Like Loading...