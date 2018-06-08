Livingston County Sheriff seeks tips on stolen vehicle

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a stolen car that was set ablaze and left in Livingston County.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports the sheriff’s office began an investigation Tuesday, June 5th on the car reported to be abandoned near LIV 214 east of Route V. The car was stolen in Johnson County, Kansas around May 20th, left in the reported spot, and intentionally burnt.

The vehicle is described as a 1994 Acura Integra that is bluish-green in color with some rust around the right rear wheel well and has “PASSPORT” in bold white-colored letters on the rear bumper. Cox reports the car may have been driven in the Livingston County area before it was burned.

Anyone with information on the case may call the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 660-646-0515 or dispatch at 660-646-2121 or submit a tip to the department by clicking HERE.

