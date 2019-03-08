Livingston County Sheriff seeks tips on possible fugitive in the area

Local News March 8, 2019
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips on a fugitive that may be in Livingston County or surrounding counties.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office has an active felony arrest warrant for 36-year-old Jason Brodie of Liberal on two felony allegations of first-degree child molestation. Bond for Brodie is listed at $75,000 cash only.

Brodie is described as a white male who is five-feet-eight-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Brodie’s whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement.

