Livingston County Sheriff seeks information on death of an animal

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on an animal death.

Sheriff Cox says a resident reported his or her dog was run over and killed on 12th Street in Chillicothe the afternoon of Sunday, June 14th. The dog was classified as a Morkie breed, and the owner has reason to believe the incident was on purpose.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 660-646-0515 or send an email to sheriffcox@gmail.com. Tips can also be submitted at livcoso.org.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares