Livingston County Sheriff seeks information on death of an animal

Local News June 16, 2020 Jennifer Thies
Livingston County Sheriff

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on an animal death.

Sheriff Cox says a resident reported his or her dog was run over and killed on 12th Street in Chillicothe the afternoon of Sunday, June 14th. The dog was classified as a Morkie breed, and the owner has reason to believe the incident was on purpose.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 660-646-0515 or send an email to sheriffcox@gmail.com. Tips can also be submitted at livcoso.org.

