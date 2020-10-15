Livingston County Sheriff seeks information from public in animal abuse investigation

Reddit Share Pin Share 13 Shares

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on an animal abuse investigation in Wheeling.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports his office responded to the 300 block of North Sheridan in Wheeling the afternoon of Tuesday, October 13th regarding a resident’s pet Labrador being shot. He says the complainant reported taking the dog outside that morning to put the dog on a leash when it got away and left the area. The dog later returned with a small open wound on its side.

A veterinarian determined the dog had been shot with a small-caliber projectile. The dog was treated, and it is believed it will recover.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 660-646-0515 or dispatch at 660-646-2121 and ask for Deputy Caleb Clements or Cox. Residents can also email Clements at cclements@livcoso.org or submit a tip on the Livingston County Sheriff’s website.

