Livingston County Sheriff seeks assistance from public with theft investigation

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance as officers investigate a burglary and theft in northern Livingston County.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports it was about 2 o’clock Monday morning when someone entered a building in the two thousand block on Route V. Cox said items stolen include various tools, chainsaw, and a 2012 John Deere Gator utility vehicle, model RSX850i.

Cox noted the suspects returned about forty-five minutes later and found the property owner was home and fled the scene. The sheriff noted the suspects were last seen eastbound on LIV Road 204. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Livingston County sheriff’s office at 660-646-0515, dispatch at 660-646-2121, or submit a tip a TIP through the department website.

Like this: Like Loading...