Livingston County Sheriff seeks assistance from public in theft of motorcycles from Wheeling

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in an investigation that started May 20th of burglary and theft in Wheeling. Sheriff Steve Cox reports unknown persons removed two racing motorcycles from private property in the 200 block of South Grant.

The motorcycles are described as a 2021 Yamaha with the number 30 on the sides and front and a 2018 Yamaha with the number 38 on the sides and front. Both motorcycles are blue in color. The suspects allegedly pushed the motorcycles across a ball field to a location on South State Street. Cox says the motorcycles were probably loaded into a vehicle or onto a trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 660-646-0515 or dispatch at 660-646-2121. Non-urgent crime tips can also be submitted Livingston County Sheriff’s website.

