Livingston County Sheriff seeking tips on vandalism case

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department recently began investigating a significant amount of vandalism to a vehicle and heavy machinery that were on a farm property south of Ludlow.

Damaged was a Case Dozer, Komatsu Track Hoe, and a white colored GMC pickup. The pickup was destroyed and extensive damage was reported to the heavy machinery. Information obtained by the department relates to a party involving young people and alcohol and possibly drugs. The party took place in the general area of northern Carroll County a few days prior to the incident.

The Livingston County Sheriff has recovered multiple pieces of evidence including several fingerprints, but are currently seeking information and TIPS. Anyone with information is asked to call the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department at 660-646-0515, dispatch at 660-646-2121, or submit a tip through the department website at www.livcoso.org.

