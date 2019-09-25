Livingston County Sheriff seeking tips on two recent incidents

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department is seeking tips on two recent incidents.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports his office was called to investigate property damage to a John Deere combine parked on the east side of U. S. Highway 65 and north of LIV 226 last week. The equipment’s glass was completely shattered and that investigation continues.

Another incident involves getting additional information from a woman giving several puppies away during the Chula parade Saturday. The woman was described as wearing a purple-colored shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office from 4 o’clock in the afternoon to 8 o’clock in the morning at 660-646-0515 or you may call dispatch at 660-646-2121. Non-urgent crime tips can be sent any time via the Livingston County Sheriff Department website.

