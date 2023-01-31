Livingston County Sheriff seeking assistance from public in investigation into theft of stolen wheels and tires

Local News January 31, 2023 KTTN News
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance with an investigation into an alleged theft.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports a pickup broke down on U. S. Highway 65 near the Chula junction on January 28th. The owner saw the vehicle on the afternoon of January 29th and all was said to be fine. The owner planned to have the pickup towed on January 30th. The pickup was discovered on January 30th sitting on blocks. The vehicle had been jacked up, and all four tires and wheels had been stolen.

 

 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 660-646-0515, or dispatch can be contacted 24 hours a day at 660-646-2121. A crime tip can be submitted on the Livingston County Sheriff’s website,

Post Views: 261
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.