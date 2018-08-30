Livingston County Sheriff reports the arrest of three individuals

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of three individuals Tuesday on drug allegations.

Sheriff Steve Cox says an additional investigation of an Independence driver stopped for traffic violations on U. S. Highway 36 Tuesday afternoon resulted in the seizure of suspected high-level THC ingestible products, high-grade marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. K-9 Zaki came to the scene of the stop to assist.

Cox and sheriff’s office staff arrested 22-year-old Jarrett Crosbie Keanan for alleged driving while intoxicated under drugs and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Twenty-one-year-old John Cullen of Kirksville was also arrested for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance. Both men were released pending results from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab.

The Highway Patrol also arrested a Raytown drive for alleged driving while intoxicated under drugs on U. S. 36.

