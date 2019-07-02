Livingston County Sheriff reports on traffic enforcement operation

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office recently increased traffic enforcement, focusing on aggressive and careless drivers, drunk or drugged drivers, and other hazardous moving violations.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports 16 citations were issued recently for going over the speed limit and the department also gave a number of warnings, made traffic stops, and gave one driver a field sobriety test due to concerns of recent drug use.

A Missouri Department of Transportation grant funded the deputy overtime during the increased traffic enforcement.