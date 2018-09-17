Livingston County Sheriff reports on those transported to the Missouri Department of Corrections

Local News September 17, 2018 KTTN News
Missouri Department of Corrections

Livingston County Circuit Court has issued orders for the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department to transport the following people to the Missouri Department of Corrections:

Penny Evans, 35, Breckenridge                      Possession Controlled Substance – 3 years consecutive

Angela Olson, 50, Kansas City                        Possession Controlled Substance – 2 years

Raven Pittman, 24, Chillicothe                       Probation Violation – Possession Controlled Substance – 7 years consecutive

Abigeal Bergeson, 37, Chillicothe                  Possession Controlled Substance – 3 years consecutive

Cordell Maar, 32, St. Joseph                           Possession Controlled Substance – 3 years consecutive

