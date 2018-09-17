Livingston County Sheriff reports on those transported to the Missouri Department of Corrections

Livingston County Circuit Court has issued orders for the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department to transport the following people to the Missouri Department of Corrections:
Penny Evans, 35, Breckenridge Possession Controlled Substance – 3 years consecutive
Angela Olson, 50, Kansas City Possession Controlled Substance – 2 years
Raven Pittman, 24, Chillicothe Probation Violation – Possession Controlled Substance – 7 years consecutive
Abigeal Bergeson, 37, Chillicothe Possession Controlled Substance – 3 years consecutive
Cordell Maar, 32, St. Joseph Possession Controlled Substance – 3 years consecutive