Livingston County Sheriff reports on recent investigations and activities

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox has released information on recent investigations involving his office.

The sheriff’s office worked with the Midland Empire Alcohol Task Force on compliance checks of area alcohol sales. Cox reports investigation resulted in three individuals being cited for alleged violations. The person or persons responsible were cited for alleged supply of intoxicants to a minor and given a court date.

Alcoholic beverages were sold to a minor assisting in the checks at three locations. Those locations were in the 100 block of Washington Street, 600 block of Jackson Street, and 1200 block of Washington Street. The minor was to show identification if requested to confirm he or she was younger than 21.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Midland Empire Alcohol Task Force have conducted compliance checks for several years in an attempt to determine if intentional or accidental supplies of alcoholic beverages to minors are taking place. Cox explains they most often find the minor is carded, but someone still sells the alcoholic beverage.

The sheriff’s office and task force follow up with training for area businesses and their employees. Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren’s office has helped encourage the training sessions.

An incident in which vehicle occupants acted strange and attempted to elude a deputy resulted in the arrest of the driver from Kansas. Online court information shows 42 year old Shawn Dusting Weers has been charged with felony driving while revoked or suspended. His bond was set at $10,000 cash only, and he is next scheduled for the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court July 8th.

A vehicle was parked in a strange location, and a deputy checked on the occupants, however, the deputy could not attest to who the driver had been. The vehicle had a bag in it that was suspected to contain burglary paraphernalia. Information was shared with area law enforcement.

A deputy found the same vehicle later in rural Livingston County and initiated contact. Cox notes investigation showed the occupants had lied to the deputy earlier.

