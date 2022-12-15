Livingston County Sheriff reports on recent incidents and events

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has released information on recent incidents and arrests.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports his office concluded an investigation December 14th of felony stealing by deceit where a Carrollton resident allegedly sold his pickup truck to someone in Livingston County for $4,200 cash. Twenty-eight year old Joseph Wayne Webb was arrested for the alleged crime.

Cox says Webb did not have permission or disclose he had a lien on the vehicle through a cash loan business. The buyer is reportedly out $4,200 cash as well as other costs, including buying new tires.

Webb talked to a deputy, was processed at the law enforcement center, and was released pending the filing of formal charges. The alleged victim was notified of the process.

Cox reports the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has been working with a victim and the FBI in regards to the victim being scammed out of more than $100,000. The person or persons responsible for the scam are said to not be in the United States and conduct scams from other countries to avoid criminal prosecution.

The sheriff urges residents to not fall for the scams citizens are faced with daily.

He reports his office, law enforcement center dispatch, the Chillicothe Police Department, and some courthouse offices have dealt with a man who frequently calls to complain about different things. The sheriff says the man is rude and belligerent and antagonizes the person answering the phone.

Cox recently spoke with the man and ended the conversation with direction to not call again.

The person then allegedly complained to the Livingston County, Michigan sheriff about the Livingston County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office and the circuit clerk.

Cox comments that nothing in public employment requires someone to listen to that kind of unreasonable behavior.

