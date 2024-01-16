Livingston County Sheriff reports on incidents, investigations and arrests

Share To Your Social Network

In the first week of January, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded to various incidents, ranging from domestic disturbances to drug-related offenses, alongside managing several arrest warrants.

Incident Reports:

January 04 LCSO responded to a domestic disturbance in the 2000 block of Highway U. Nothing criminal was found to have taken place. The people separated for the remainder of the day.

January 04 LCSO began an investigation into fraud/forgery as an unknown person created a forged check on a utility in Livingston County for $462.16 and cashed it. The bank was notified and the investigation continues.

January 05 LCSO deputy conducted a vehicle stop for speeding and noticed a very strong smell of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle. The juvenile driver said they had recently smoked marijuana in the vehicle and a pipe with marijuana was seized as evidence due to the juvenile being in possession. The juvenile was issued a traffic citation and released to a parent/guardian due to the circumstances and a report was submitted to the juvenile office.

On January 10 a Dawn resident called for assistance and reported neighbors 2 dogs were in her yard and acting viciously towards her and her young child not allowing them to get back into their home. An attempt was made to speak with the animal owner to obtain assistance by phone before an officer could arrive and that proved to be a useless attempt. The citizen was able to get back into their home prior to LCSO arriving. Information obtained for potential report to the prosecuting attorney.

Most Wanted Updates:

Added January 10:

Nichole Lynn Kesteloot, 29, Reedsprings, for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on original class D felony Tampering with Motor Vehicle-1st degree on Livingston County arrest warrant 23LV-CR00115-01. LCSO Jail Management records show Ms. Kesteloot was initially arrested/incarcerated on this case May 09-15, 2023, and was released on bond. She was again arrested on this case for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on November 10-12, 2023 and again released on bond. We are again searching for Ms. Kesteloot.

James Paul Eugene Haight, 23, Chillicothe, for alleged class D felony Tampering With Motor Vehicle-1st degree on Livingston County arrest warrant #24LV-CR00001.

Other Arrests:

January 03 at 8:33 p.m. deputy made a vehicle stop on Highway D and 3rd Street in Ludlow and the investigation led to the arrest of Steven James Hamilton, 38, Ludlow, for alleged Driving While Suspended. Mr. Hamilton was processed at the LEC and released on summons.

January 04 at 10:14 a.m. LCSO arrested David Carl Leffler, 48, Chillicothe, on Livingston County arrest warrant 23LV-CR00310-01 for alleged Violation of Bond Conditions on original class D felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. Mr. Leffler was transferred to the Caldwell County Detention Center in lieu of bond.

January 04 at 11:53 a.m. LCSO arrested Emily Ann Prewitt, 39, Chillicothe, on Livingston County arrest warrant 22LV-CR00483-01 for alleged class C felony Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Ms. Prewitt was transferred to the Clinton County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

January 04 LCSO arrested James Paul McKinzie, 40, at the court’s request and commitment to jail to serve 120 days shock detention.

January 04 LCSO arrested Joshua Christopher Caudill, 36, Wheeling, on Livingston County arrest warrant 23LV-CR00412-01 for alleged class D felony Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. Mr. Caudill was transferred to the Caldwell County Detention Center in lieu of bond.

January 04 LCSO arrested Brian Richard Fantazia, 59, Chillicothe, on Livingston County arrest warrant 23LV-CR00336-01 for alleged class E felony Property Damage-1st degree. Mr. Fantazia was transferred to the Caldwell County Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

January 04 LCSO arrested William Paul Stimelsky, 51, Chillicothe, on Livingston County arrest warrant 23LV-CR00362-01 for alleged class D felony DWI-Aggravated Offender. Mr. Stimelsky was processed and released on bond pending his next court appearance.

January 05 at 10:13 LCSO deputy stopped a speeding vehicle. The stop resulted in the arrest of Charles Nathan Rhode, 24, Chillicothe, for alleged Driving While Intoxicated Under the Influence of Drugs and Excessive Speed. Mr. Rhode was processed at the LEC and released with a summons.

January 05 at 6:44 p.m. deputies arrested Nicki Dawn Howe, 39, in the 1100 block of Cherry Street in Mooresville on Chillicothe Municipal arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear on ordinance violation for alleged Driving While Suspended. Ms. Howe was unable to post bond and transferred to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

January 10 at 10:00 a.m. LCSO arrested Laura Marie Deac, 37, Chillicothe, on Livingston County arrest warrant 23LV-CR00579 for alleged class D felony Abuse/Neglect of a Child and class D felony Endangering the Welfare of a Child Creating Substantial Risk-1st degree01st offense-no sexual contact. Ms. Deac was processed and transferred to the Caldwell County Detention Center in lieu of bond.

January 11 about 7:00 p.m. LCSO served a Chillicothe Municipal arrest warrant on Collin Thomas Roberts, 28, for alleged failure to appear on original ordinance violation of failing to register motor vehicle. Mr. Roberts posted the $87 dollar bond and was released with a new court date.

Citations:

January 04 at 5:40 p.m. a Missouri driver was cited for failure to register a motor vehicle.

January 05 at 12:09 a.m. a Missouri driver was cited for 52 in a 35 on U.S. 65 and Ryan Lane.

Additional Information:

January 03: In all, 14 Livingston County detainees were transported from Caldwell County Detention Center and/or Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail to appear in Livingston County Associate Court. During the day 2 detainees were ordered to be released. All were transferred back to the jail facilities in lieu of bond or to be released from custody.

January 04: In all, 26 Livingston County detainees were transported from Caldwell County Detention Center and/or Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail to Livingston County Circuit Court for mandatory appearance for criminal law day. Throughout the day LCSO took 6 new detainees into custody and released 5 per court orders. All were transported back to be incarcerated or released from custody.

January 04 Franklin Timothy Sanders, 43, had been taken into custody by other agencies on a Missouri Parole warrant. LCSO transported Mr. Sanders to the Caldwell County Detention Center awaiting transfer to the Missouri Department of Corrections. LCSO transferred Mr. Sanders to the Missouri Department of Corrections on January 08.

Week of January 08 LCSO assisted many motorists in the winter storm who were stranded or involved in some type of accident. Night of January 09 2 deputies were busy with jack knifed semi on U.S. 36 at Apple Orchard Hill which caused westbound traffic to be stopped.

On January 09 an area jail facility notified us that one of our detainees had violently assaulted multiple detention officers at that facility.

LCSO has remained busy with criminal and fugitive investigations, court process service, court bailiff duties, and prisoner transports, and checked on many people, properties, and buildings when not assisting stranded motorists, accidents, and dealing with cold weather-related issues.

Related