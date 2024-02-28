Livingston County Sheriff reports on incidents and arrests in February, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Livingston County Sheriff has released a detailed report of incidents, arrests, and activities taking place in February 2024.

Incident Reports:

On February 11th, the LCSO responded to the area of LIV 520 and Route A to check the well-being of an individual lying in a ditch. CDES responded to assist, and a mental health report was completed to be forwarded to North Central Missouri Mental Health to provide the individual with resources.

On February 12th, the LCSO responded to the area of the 400 block of Jackson Street in Mooresville for a report of threats being made. An investigation was completed to be forwarded to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges.

On February 16th, the LCSO responded to Dollar Tree in Chillicothe with CPD due to a report of a wanted individual being sighted there, resulting in the arrest of the wanted female who accumulated additional charges as a result.

On February 16th, the LCSO responded to the 24000 block of Highway F in Dawn about a juvenile issue. An incident report was completed to be forwarded to the Juvenile Office.

On February 18th, the LCSO assisted the CPD with someone failing to yield and entering into the county. The individual was taken into custody shortly thereafter, and a full report was completed by CPD for charges.

On February 19th, the LCSO took a walk-in report on a scam. The citizen unfortunately lost approximately $1,000 in a Facebook car scam. The investigation continues.

On February 21st, the LCSO conducted a well-being check of an elderly person in Dawn. The individual was found to be OK, but further resources were sought by LCSO to ensure the continued well-being of the individual.

On February 21st, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle violating several traffic laws in the area of Washington Street and Ryan Lane in Chillicothe. As a result of the stop, an incident report was completed, and a Missouri DOR Driver Condition report was done to forward to Missouri DOR.

On February 21st, the LCSO responded to the 700 block of Matson Street in Utica about a Children’s Division Hotline call. An incident report was completed to be referred to North Central Missouri Mental Health.

Arrests:

On February 15th, the LCSO arrested Scott Perschbacher, 58, Chillicothe, on a Livingston County Probation Violation Warrant on Case #22LV-CR00545-01. Perschbacher was unable to post a cash bond and was transported to Caldwell County Detention Center.

On February 18th, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near 3rd Street and Vine Street in Chillicothe resulting in the arrest of James Shiflett, 61, Meadville, for driving while intoxicated. Shiflett was processed and released on a summons for Livingston County Associate Court.

On February 20th, a deputy was on patrol in Utica and conducted a traffic stop on a yellow passenger vehicle with no license plates. The traffic stop resulted in the arrest of Joshua Mitchell, 22, Utica, for operating a vehicle without a valid license – 2nd offense. Mitchell was processed and released on a summons for Livingston County Associate Court.

On February 20th, the LCSO arrested Mary Waldrep, 34, Chillicothe, on a Livingston County Failure to Appear Warrant on Case #23LV-CR00576. Waldrep turned herself in to authorities and was then transported to Caldwell County Detention Center in lieu of cash bond.

Related