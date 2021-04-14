Livingston County Sheriff reports Chillicothe man presented with life-saving commendation

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Chillicothe man was recently presented a life-saving commendation following his actions in February.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports Eugene Meyer drove down a rural county road he seldom travels the morning of February 14th when the temperature was around 0. Meyer noticed a two-year-old standing in a ditch, stopped, and placed the child in his pickup truck to protect the child.

Meyer took the child to the nearest house and beat on the door, but there was no answer. He returned to his truck and continued attempting to warm the child.

Cox says Meyer contacted 911 dispatchers of where he was and what was happening. Sergeant Dustin Woelfle with the sheriff’s office and the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services arrived, and the child was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for evaluation.

Cox reports the sergeant located an adult relative of the child and learned the family did not know the toddler was missing. The child was found to be okay.

