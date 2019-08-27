Livingston County Sheriff reports arrest of two on “Most Wanted” fugitive list

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two most wanted fugitives over the weekend.

Sheriff Steve Cox says 51-year-old John James Meyer of Hale was arrested on a warrant for alleged probation violation on original felony possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine.

Online court information indicates Meyer appeared in Division One of Livingston

County Circuit Court on Monday. The court denied a request for bond change, and a bond hearing was set for September 10, 2019. Meyer’s bond was originally set at $50,000 cash only.

Cox reports 29-year-old Richard James Stumph of Bogard was arrested when he surrendered on a warrant for alleged sodomy or attempted sodomy—first degree-victim less than 12 years of age.

Online information shows Stumph entered a plea of not guilty in the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court on Monday and he was referred to a public defender for representation. The court denied a request for a bond change, and a bond hearing was set for August 27, 2019.

Stumph is being held without bond.