Livingston County Sheriff releases report on recent incidents and investigations

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has released information about recent incidents and investigations.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports an investigation began on February 7th of burglary and stealing in the 15000 block of LIV 240. The crime allegedly took place between early December and January 22nd.

Evidence shows there was forced entry into a building, and multiple items were stolen. Items reported as stolen include a welder, two welding helmets, a chipping hammer, a transmission jack, a Porta Power four-ton with a case and kit, a cutoff saw, a chain saw, a forced air kerosene space heater, and eight gallons of kerosene, a Black and Decker battery charger, an Ever Start Super Six batter charger, and an Interstate Deep Cycle battery.

Cox reports a vehicle stop on Highway 190 on February 8th involved a vehicle traveling 10 miles per hour in a 55 zone. The driver was described as an elderly man, and he allegedly did not know where he was.

An ambulance took the man to the Hedrick Medical Center. A deputy drove the passenger, who was described as an elderly woman, to the Hedrick Medical Center and was able to locate family members who responded to the scene.

A driver condition report was submitted to the Department of Revenue.

Cox reports the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office tried to work with a drug treatment center Wednesday (February 8th) regarding a detainee who had been furloughed to that location for extended confinement and treatment. He notes his office has information the detainee had fled from that location and is getting high on illegal drugs.

The treatment center allegedly would not cooperate with the sheriff’s office or confirm if the detainee was there.

Information was submitted to the court, and a warrant was entered for the defendant. Information was also sent to officials in the proper jurisdiction to make a face-to-face visit to the building and taken to jail.

Cox says the investigation started on February 9th regarding a dog bite incident in Dawn involving an animal reported as vicious. He reports the victim was not seriously injured. A report is being submitted to the prosecuting attorney for consideration of a charge or charges. The alleged owner was previously contacted by the sheriff’s office multiple times about concerns, care, and requirements for a dog or dogs due to their vicious nature and concerns about proper animal care.

The sheriff’s office confirmed through the owner’s relative that the dog is or dogs are being put down by a vet in conjunction with health center requirements for safe testing.

