Livingston County Sheriff releases November 2023 report on incidents, arrests and investigations

The Livingston County Sheriff has released a report detailing incidents, arrests, and investigations for November 2023.

Incident Reports:

On November 14, the LCSO assisted the court with a person released on bond with specific conditions. The deputy discovered the defendant was not complying with these conditions and reported this to the court.

On November 17, around 10:53 p.m., the LCSO responded to an area near LIV 420 and LIV 439 for a UTV accident. A Polaris Razor was removed from the scene by Gabrielson Towing. None of the occupants remained at the scene. Alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor. The UTV has been returned to its rightful owner.

On November 21, Deputy Sheriff/School Resource Officer Mike Lewis reported an investigation into an attempted theft and potential burglary at Chillicothe High School. A teacher, upon entering a dark classroom, found a juvenile hiding behind the desk. The juvenile was prevented from stealing items. The juvenile office, parents, and school administration are addressing the matter.

On November 25, the LCSO responded to the 2000 block of Highway U, where an unresponsive senior citizen was found deceased. Preliminary investigations suggest natural causes. The body was released to the deputy coroner. The LCSO extends its condolences to the family and loved ones.

On November 26, the LCSO began an investigation into property damage near LIV 515.

On November 27, an investigation into alleged child abuse/neglect revealed the incident occurred in another county. Information has been forwarded to the relevant child abuse hotline and agency.

Other Arrests:

On November 14, the LCSO arrested Kalie Marie Kuhl, 33, of Buffalo, MO, on a Livingston County warrant for alleged failure to obey a judge’s order on two counts of class D felony endangering the welfare of a child. Kuhl was released on bond.

On November 15, around 3:11 p.m., a vehicle stop on Highway 65 led to the arrest of Brandi O. Peniston, 48, of Chillicothe for alleged driving while suspended and on a Livingston County warrant for alleged class D felony stealing-$750 or more. Peniston was transferred to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

On November 22, around 9:03 a.m., the LCSO extradited Joseph Patton Anderson, 59, of Brookfield from the Linn County Sheriff on a Missouri probation warrant for alleged methamphetamine use. Anderson is currently on probation in Livingston County for possession of a controlled substance and was transferred to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

On November 22, around 9:22 p.m., an LCSO deputy observed a vehicle driving 48 mph in a 25 mph zone near Jackson Street on Washington Street. The vehicle was stopped, and Rayanna Marsha Word, 20, of St. Louis was arrested for alleged excessive speed, DWI-Drugs, and minor in possession of marijuana. Word was released on a summons.

On November 23, around 1:35 a.m., a vehicle was stopped for speeding 19 mph over the limit on Highway 190. Klarissa Jo Roberts, 23, of Olathe, KS, was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated-alcohol and excessive speed. Roberts was released on a summons.

On November 27, around 4:42 p.m., Ronnie Gene Smith, 45, of Chillicothe surrendered to the LCSO on a Livingston County warrant for alleged class E felony domestic assault-3rd degree. Smith was processed and released on bond.

Citations:

On November 19, at 3:30 p.m., a Missouri driver was cited for driving 71 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 190 at LIV 233 and for failure to register a motor vehicle with the Department of Revenue.

Additional Information:

On November 16, the LCSO transported Ryann Gatson and Amanda Scheib to the Missouri Department of Corrections in Vandalia, submitting a cost reimbursement form to the State of Missouri for $378.04.

On November 17, Joseph Kincaid and Steven Sayers were transported to the Missouri Department of Corrections in St. Joseph, with a reimbursement form submitted for $196.21.

The LCSO has assisted with various slide-off accidents, stranded motorists, other agencies, and served court process while continuing various investigations.

The LCSO is guarding a detainee in a hospital for a reported medical issue.

Currently, the LCSO has 38 people in custody.