Livingston County Sheriff releases information on recent investigations and incidents

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox has released information about recent incidents involving the sheriff’s office.

One incident involved grandparents reporting a juvenile running away from home. Cox says the sheriff’s office responded to a rural area July 4th, and a deputy located the pre-teen. The youth was caught after a reported foot chase of about a quarter of a mile. The individual was detained and taken to Hedrick Medical Center for an evaluation after allegedly assaulting the grandparents. A juvenile officer was contacted, and information was shared with the family. Cox notes deputies spent a significant amount of time with the youth.

Cox reports a vehicle stop south of Chillicothe on July 7 resulted in the arrest of 28-year-old Alvaro Martinez Castro of Des Moines, Iowa. Castro was accused of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, and driving without a valid driver’s license. A deputy stopped the vehicle on Highway 65 near Route Z after a report of the vehicle being all over the road, pulling a livestock trailer, and tossing beer cans out the window. Castro physically resisted arrest but was eventually handcuffed and processed at the law enforcement center.

